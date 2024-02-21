Hyundai Alcazar facelift expected to launch in India by mid-2024

After launching the facelift versions of the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Venue, the company is planning to launch the Alcazar facelift in India soon. According to the latest report, the Hyundai Alcazar will receive a facelift at around the mid of 2024. We expect a design upgrade along with some technical upgrade on three rows SUV.

Hyundai is expected to offer the same engines on the facelift Alcazar as the earlier model. So we are expected to get the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 160hp of power along with 1.5-litre diesel engine from Creta that generates 115hp. The engine is tuned to the BS6 Stage II norms. The gear transmission is expected to be manual as well as automatic.

When it comes to design, the Hyundai Alcazar is expected to offer a new design in terms of front bumper and grille. We also expect the headlamp, DRLs, rear tail-light as well as the alloy wheels to get a refreshed design.

When it comes to the interior of the SUV, we expect the new-look dashboard from the Creta facelift to be offered in the Alcazar. Some key technical aspects of the car include two 10.25 inch screens, ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control, ventilated seats etc. The cabin space as well as the seating position is expected to be the same as before. The upholstery as well as the interior of the SUV are also expected to be refreshed.

The Hyundai Alcazar is expected launch after the launch of Hyundai Creta N Line that is scheduled to launch next month in India.

We expect that the Hyundai Alcazar will receive a decent price hike as it launches in India. In the local market, the Alcazar rivals the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus as well as Mahindra XUV700.