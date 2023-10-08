Mahindra offers up to Rs 1.25 lakh discount on its cars in India, Check October offers

Mahindra is offering some attractive discount for its SUVs in the month of October 2023. Huge discounts are offered on SUVs like the XUV300, Bolero Neo, Bolero, Marazzo as well as XUV 400.

We have mentioned the discounts below.

Mahindra XUV300: The XUV300 gets massive benefits of up to Rs 90,000. The total discount is divided in the form of cash discount as well as free accessories. The SUV is available in 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine .

The XUV300 is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 14.76 lakh (Ex-showroom New Delhi).

Mahindra Marazzo: This SUV is offered with a discount of up to Rs 73,000. The discount is common across all the variants. The MUV is offered with a single 1.5-litre diesel engine. The Marazzo is priced between Rs 14.12 lakh to Rs 16.48 lakh (Ex-showroom New Delhi).

Mahindra Bolero Neo: The Mahindra Bolero Neo gets benefits up to Rs 50,000. The N10 and N10 (O) variants get cash discount of up to Rs 30,000. On the other hand, N4 and N8 get discount of Rs 5,000 and Rs 11,000 respectively. The Mahindra Bolero Neo is priced between Rs 9.63 lakh to Rs 12.14 lakh (Ex-showroom New Delhi).

Mahindra Bolero: This popular MPV gets total benefits up to Rs 70,000. It includes cash discount and get accessories. The B4, B6 and B6(O) variants get discount up to Rs 50,000 respectively. The accessories on the Bolero include free accessories worth Rs 20,000.

Mahindra Bolero is offered at a price of Rs 9.79- Rs 10.80 lakh (Ex-showroom New Delhi).

Mahindra XUV400: This popular electric SUV offered by the company gets a discount of up to Rs 1.25 lakh. However, like the other SUVs offered by the company we do not get any free accessories.

This Mahindra EV is offered at a price of Rs 15.99- Rs 19.39 lakh (Ex-showroom New Delhi).

Note: Contact your nearest Mahindra dealership to know the exact offer.