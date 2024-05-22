Mahindra Launches XUV700 AX5 Select, Prices range between Rs 16.89 to Rs 18.99 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has launched a new AX5 Select (AX5 S) variant for the XUV700. The price for these new variants ranges from Rs 16.89 to Rs 18.99 Lakh (Ex-showroom). This variant brings affordable luxury with advanced features including a 10.24-inch super dual HD screen, push-button start/stop, and a 7-seater seating layout. These new features that are generally associated with more sophisticated cars, make the AX5 S a good choice for customers seeking luxury at an affordable price.

The AX5 S sits between the AX3 and AX5 trims in the lineup and gets these extra features. Other features offered on the AX5 S trim include Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, Adreno X Connect, Amazon, Alexa, Follow-me-Home headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillights, and full-size wheel covers.

Powertrain

Mechanically, the XUV700 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine that produces 197 hp and 380 nm and a 2.2-liter diesel engine that churns out 153-182 hp and 360-420 nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

The variant wise price of the Mahindra XUV700 in India:

Mahindra XUV700 Petrol (MT)

MX 5- seater: Rs 13.99 Lakh

MX 7- seater: Rs 14.49 Lakh

AX3 5- seater: Rs 16.39 Lakh

AX5 Select (AX5 S) 7-seater: Rs 16.89 Lakh

AX5 5-seater: Rs 17.69 Lakh

AX5 7-seater: Rs 18.19 Lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Diesel (MT):

MX 5- seater: Rs 14.59 Lakh

MX 7- seater: Rs 14.99 Lakh

AX3 5- seater: Rs 16.99 Lakh

AX5 Select (AX5 S) 7-seater: Rs 17.49 Lakh

AX5 5-seater: Rs 18.29 Lakh

AX5 7-seater: Rs 18.79 Lakh

Meanwile, the company added a new 7-seater in the MX variant and the limited Blaze edition on the AX7L trim featuring a Blaze Red color. The limited edition XUV700 delivers a bold and unique look with dual-tone black exterior elements, and an all-black interior with red accents.