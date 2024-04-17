Mahindra Bolero Neo+ with 9 seater layout launched in India at Rs 11.39 lakh

Mahindra& Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo+ in India at a starting price of Rs 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-row SUV is offered in two variants named P4 and P10. The Mahindra Bolero Neo + has a nine-seater configuration with a 2-3-4 layout.

The new Bolero Neo+ P4 is priced at Rs. 11.39 lakh and P10 costs Rs. 12.49 lakh, respectively, (all prices, ex-showroom). That means the Neo+ is pricier by Rs. 1.49 lakh and Rs. 1 lakh for the equivalent variant to the seven-seater version. Mahindra offers the Bolero Neo+ in three exterior colour schemes – Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, and Diamond White.

The new Bolero Neo Plus features a new grille, tweaked bumpers with a mesh-like design for the air dam, and Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo. It rides on 5-spoke alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the Bolero Neo+ gets a new 9-seater configuration with seating arrangements of 2-3-4 layout. It is equipped with a bench seat in the second row and two side-facing seats at the back. The Bolero Neo+ features a premium Italian dual-tone interior. It gets an updated infotainment unit and climate control dial as compared to the Neo. It has received a new nine-inch infotainment system, a 3-spoke steering wheel, manual AC, and Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

The safety features include ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, front fog lamps, and rear parking sensors.

As for the powertrain details, the Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is powered by a new 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that develops 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. It comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. This diesel mill sends power to the rear wheels. Meanwhile, the standard Bolero Neo is equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel mill which produces 100bhp and 260Nm of torque.

The company has claimed that Bolero Neo+ offers a promise of durability, advanced features, and superior comfort that enriches the driving experience for every family and fleet owner alike.

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Unofficial Bookings Commence In India