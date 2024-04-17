2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift unofficial bookings commence in India

The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift will be launching in India in May 2024. Ahead of its launch in the country, some select dealers have reportedly started receiving unofficial bookings of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift. According to reports, the token amount for the unofficial bookings for the new Swift is Rs 11,000.

The upcoming next gen Maruti Swift, which was first unveiled in October 2023 during the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, is expected to arrive with upgraded features and style.

Though Maruti Suzuki has not revealed any official details about the bike, it is expected that the model will come in four variants similar to the current version, which are LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, to remain unchanged. The colour options are likely to include blue, red, white, silver, black, and orange.

On the design front, the 2024 Swift might get a set of new front and rear bumpers, fresh grille design, LED headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, LED taillights, new alloy wheels, rear wiper and washer, and a shark-fin antenna. The rear door handles, which are mounted on the C-pillar in the current iteration, will make their way back to the doors in the next-gen car.

Further, the next gen Maruti Swift will ride on 16-inch alloy wheels, auto headlamps, and an automatic climatic control too.

On the interior, the car gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto among others.

The upcoming Swift is offered with a new 1.2-litre Z12E petrol engine in global markets. It remains unclear if Maruti will introduce this new powertrain in India or let the Swift soldier on with the same 1.2-litre K12C motor that is currently offered. However, rumours have suggested that the fourth-gen model will continue with the 1.2 litre and four cylinder engine in the Indian market.

Moreover, the new engine consists of a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 10Ah. An Integrated Starter Generator has been added to the powertrain. It works both as a generator and a starter motor. It gives a power output of 2.3kW with a torque figure of 60Nm.

If compared to the previous models, the new gen models will come about 15 mm longer, 40 mm narrower and 30 mm taller too. Meanwhile, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,450 mm. An official date for the launch of the model has not been announced.