Kia Sonet HTK+ variant with 1.2 litre petrol engine gets a sunroof, Check details

Kia has introduced sunroof in the HTK+ 1.2-litre petrol variant of the Sonet. Even though sunroof was present in the Kia Sonet, it was limited to the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The price of Kia Sonet HTK+ 1.2 litre petrol engine is priced at Rs 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the new variant to be more accessible by Rs 73,000.

In the Sonet lineup, the HTK+ trim is quite popular and is quite feature-loaded. However, the new variant does not receive any upgrade in the equipment of cabin features. The variant continues to get 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Auto AC, multiple speakers, auto headlamps, keyless entry and go, four airbags, back camera etc.

This new variant of the Kia Sonet has been introduced in the Indian market in order to keep it relevant against its rivals. Hyundai recently introduced the Venue Knight Edition and the Tata Nexon facelift is around the corner. It is expected that the Kia Sonet facelift will be introduced in the Indian market in the 1st quarter of 2024. The company is expected to offer an upgrade in terms of cabin features as well as design. We expect the engines of the Sonet to remain the same as the current generation.

Kia Sonet Engine

When it comes to the Kia Sonet, it is offered in three engine options litre diesel, 1.2 litre petrol / 1.0 litre turbo petrol. The 1.5-litre diesel offers 114 BHP and 250 Nm of torque. It is paired with 6-speed iMT as well as 6-speed automatic options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is paired with 5-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 118 BHP power as well as 172 Nm torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.