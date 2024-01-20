Kia reintroduces the Diesel Manual engine on the Seltos, Price range starts at Rs 12 lakh

Kia has reintroduced the diesel manual variant of the Kia Seltos in India. The price of the mid-range SUV starts at Rs 12 lakh. We get a 6-speed manual gearbox across all the Tech Line variants. The SUV gets Diesel iMT powertrain alongside the manual. As the recently facelifted Creta was launched in a diesel-manual variant, Kia has reintroduced the manual model on the Kia Seltos.

The Kia Seltos is now available in manual, iMT, CVT automatic, torque converter automatic and DCT automatic gearbox options.

The manual engine is the same 1.5-litre engine that produces 116hp of power that is found in multiple Kia and Hyundai products. The hey features on the car include panoramic sunroof, ADAS features, six-airbags, 360-degree cameras, 8-speaker music system from Bose, dual-zone climate control, two 10.25-inch screens etc.

The Kia Seltos Diesel is available in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ variants and the top spec trim goes up to Rs 18.28 lakh. The powertrain option is not available on the Seltos GT Line and X-Line variants. The bookings for the Kia Seltos diesel-MT is open and the deliveries will start from next month.

Kia Seltos Diesel-MT prices are mentioned below.

Variant Price HTE Rs 12 lakh HTK Rs 13.6 lakh HTK+ Rs 15 lakh HTX Rs 16.68 lakh HTX+ Rs 18.28 lakh

Note: All prices are ex-showroom prices. Interested buyers are advised to contact their nearest Kia dealership for more details.