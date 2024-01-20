Honda launches NX500 adventure tourer motorcycle in India at Rs 5.90 lakh; To be available in BigWing dealerships

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched its new adventure tourer motorcycle-NX500 in India. The company will be bringing the motorcycle through CBU route in India and it will be available at Honda Big Wing dealerships across the country. The bookings of the NX500 can be done at any Big Wing dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 10,000. The deliveries are expected to start in February 2024. The NX500 joins the likes of Africa Twin and Transalp 750 in the adventure tourer lineup of Honda.

Honda NX500 specifications

Honda NX500 shares the same underpinnings and engine as the CB500X (which has been discontinued). The NX500 is powered by liquid-cooled 471cc, parallel-twin engine that was present on the CB500X. The engine produces 47.5hp of power (at 8600rpm) and 43Nm of torque (at 6500rpm). We get 6-speed gearbox with an assist/slipper clutch on the motorcycle. It weighs 196kg and is 3kg less than the discontinued CB500X.

The brakes are manufactured by Nissin and a dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. The NX500 gets a fairing like the rally bikes, rectangular headlamp, redesigned cowl, tall windscreen and seating position. In terms of suspension the motorcycle gets USD suspension at the front and monoshock at the rear. In terms of wheels, the bike gets a 19-inch front wheel, 17-inch rear wheel and block pattern tyres. The seat height is 830mm. In terms of brakes, the motorcycle uses twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear. The front disc is 296mm while the rear disc is 240mm. Riders get a five-inch TFT screen on board that gets option for smartphone connectivity and navigation.

Honda NX500 is priced at Rs 5.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle will compete with the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650 that costs Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).