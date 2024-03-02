Kia might launch two new cars including new Carnival in India this year

South Korean car manufacturer Kia is expected to launch two new cars in India this year and this will include the new Carnival as well as the EV9 flagship electric SUV. While the new-generation of the Carnival is expected to offer some changes over its predecessor, the EV9 will be the first seven-seater electric SUV offered by the company.

The new generation of the Kia Carnival has been launched in the global market and it is time to make its entry into India.

Speaking about the powertrain, the hybrid powertrain is familiar as it is present in other Kia models. The 1.6-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine is paired with a 72 hp electric motor. The combined power output of the SUV is 242 hp of peak power. On the other hand, the max torque offered by the engine is 367 Nm. The engine is offered with a six-speed automatic transmission and offers front-wheel drive.

There is also a 3.5-litre V6 engine that is passed on from older model. The engine produces a maximum 287 hp and 354 Nm of peak torque. There is an eight-speed automatic transmission on offer and it is front-wheel drive. In India, we might get a 2.2-litre diesel engine just like its earlier version.

On the other hand, the Kia EV9 is the flagship electric SUV by the company and it will be available 7–seater layout in India. It is expected that the SUV will be launched in June 2024. The SUV is expected to cost Rs 80 lakh or above.

The Kia EV9 should have two options: a rear-wheel-drive version and an all-wheel-drive version. The AWD version is expected to get dual motor that produces 383 PS of power and 700 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the RWD version will give 203 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. In terms of range we can expect, 562 kms in RWD version and 504 kms in AWD version.