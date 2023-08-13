Jeep Compass, Meridian receive price hike in India, Check details

Jeep has hiked the prices of its SUVs available in India. In the current price update of the Jeep Compass, the SUV gets a price hike of up to Rs 43,000. The Sport MT variant gets a price hike of Rs 29,000. On the other hand, the Limited MT and Model S MT get price hike of Rs 35,000 and Rs 38,000. Similarly, the Limited AT and Model S AT variants get Rs 40,000 and Rs 43,000 hike respectively.

The Jeep Compass is offered in diesel engine variant only. The diesel engine is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel unit that produces 172PS of power. The torque figure of the variant is 350Nm. The engine gets a 9-speed automatic gearbox. When it comes to manual versions, engine gets a 6-speed manual unit.

The highest price hike is in the Jeep Meridian that gets a price hike up to Rs 57,000. The Limited (O) MT edition gets the least price hike of Rs 45,000. On the other hand, the highest price hike is in the Limited (O) AT variant. The variant gets a price hike of Rs 57,000.

The Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel motor that is already present in the Jeep Compass. The engine produces a power of 170PS and a torque of 350Nm. The SUV is offered in 6-speed MT (Manual Transmission) and 9-speed AT (Automatic Transmission) along with FWD or AWD. In order to increase the off-roading qualities, the SUV gets hill descent control along with Terrain drive modes like-Mud, Snow and Sand.