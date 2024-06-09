KTM ADV with AMT gearbox to launch soon, expected to offer massive off-road capability

It seems that Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM will be introducing an Adventure motorcycle with AMT gearbox very soon. The manufacturer has recently teased about the same. In a recent video uploaded by French Enduro rider Johnny Aubert we can see the prototype being used in Red Bull’s Erzberg Rodeo in Austria.

The KTM ADV with AMT gearbox that was spotted in the recent teaser video is the upcoming KTM 1390 Super Adventure motorcycle and it is using an AMT gearbox. Recently, BMW has patented ASA (Automated Shift Assistant) on its flagship tourer R 1300 GS. In this case, Honda is the one who had introduced DCT gearbox on its motorcycles i.e. Africa Twin and Goldwing. As BMW and KTM are introducing motorcycles with automatic transmission, we can expect more manufacturers to follow the same path.

Well, in the case of KTM, the automatic transmission of the motorcycle is called AMT (Automated Manual Transmission). In the video, we can clearly see that the ADV is capable to handle off-road situations with ease. The prototype motorcycle was used in the Iron Road Prologue category and this means it is a twin-cylinder motorcycle.

We can see in the teaser video that the prototype offers a foot gear lever along with handlebar-mounted buttons for gear shifting. However, there is no clutch lever and this signifies that it is a clutchless motorcycle. We expect that KTM will reveal about the KTM 1390 Super Adventure motorcycle with AMT gearbox very soon.