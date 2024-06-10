Jammu and Kashmir terror attack: NIA team reaches Raesi, Search operation underway

Jammu and Kashmir: The Indian Army has launched a search operation in Raesi of Jammu and Kashmir following the terror attack on a bus that claimed lives of 10 pilgrims on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has reached at Reasi to assist police and assess ground situation.

Additionally, the Forensic team of the NIA has also reached the spot and is also trying to aid evidence collection from ground.

Following the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also arrived on the spot and drones are also being used in the search operation.

Speaking about the terror attack, SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma said to ANI, “The militants fired upon the bus yesterday… 9 people are reportedly dead and 33 were injured and are being treated in different hospitals. As per eyewitnesses, 2 (terrorists) were there. Combing operation is underway in the area. 5 teams have been formed to search in the area.”

Furthermore, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and assured action against those behind it. “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists,” the LG said in a post on X.

“PM Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care & assistance,” he further added.

It is worth noting here that at least 10 people were killed, several injured on Sunday in the terror attack on a bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. The incident happened at Teryath village in the Poni area. Following the firing by militants, the bus lost control and fell into a gorge.

Further search operation and investigation into the matter is underway.