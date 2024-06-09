Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launch likely in July, Know what to expect from the bike

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be launched in July this year and that means that we are just one month away from the launch of the motorcycle in India. The motorcycle will have the heart (engine) of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. It will not be wrong to tell that the motorcycle will be a roadster version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. It has been spotted multiple times while testing in India.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is be powered by a trial and tested 452cc liquid-cooled single cylinder that is already present in the Himalayan 450. The engine tuning might be different as compared to the Himalayan 450. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan gets a 451.65cc engine that generates 40hp at 8000rpm. The maximum torque is 40Nm at 5500rpm. The new motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of design, the motorcycle gets similar circular headlamps as the Himalayan 450. However, we do get a single seat setup on the motorcycle. When it comes to the suspension of the Guerrilla 450, USD forks are expected at the front while the rear is a preload-adjustable mono-shock. The motorcycle is expected to get a standard slipper and assist clutch along with a circular TFT instrument console. The functions that the instrument cluster offers are Bluetooth connectivity, switchable ABS on rear wheel, ride modes, ride-by-wire throttle etc.

The wheels of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 are expected to be offered with 17-inch black alloy wheels. The wheelbase of the Guerrilla 450 is expected to be less than the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. Speaking about the weight of the motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is expected to be lighter than the Himalayan 450.

The motorcycle is expected to be priced at lower price tag as compared to the Himalayan 450. It will rival the likes of Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke as well as Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 as it launches in India.