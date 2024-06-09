Skoda Kushaq getting massive discount of Rs 2.5 lakh

Skoda India is offering a huge discount on its Skoda Kushaq model, which seems to be losing popularity since the launch of new Creta and the Seltos. The Skoda Kushaq is now cheaper by Rs 2.5 lakh in the Indian market. The discount offered on teh model includes cash discount, exchange bonus and a special corporate discount.

The launch of the rival Creta and the Seltos caused the sales of the Skoda Kushaq to fall in the country. So, the company is trying to revive its sale with the attractive discount.

Sales of the Skoda Kushaq have been diminishing ever since the new Creta and the Seltos were launched in the Indian market. So for June, the company has carried forward the Rs 2.5 lakh discount on the model. The cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discount amounts to the total amount of Rs 2.5 lakh.

You can get the massive discount on all models of the Kushaq, including the top-spec Monte Carlo trim.

The new customers can also get a free 5th-year extended warranty worth Rs 11,249 and a 3-year maintenance pack worth Rs 15,466 for free on the purchase of the Kushaq. With this, you don’t have to worry about the car repair for the next 5 years. Note that the discounts may not be same in each dealership and vary in different places.

Skoda Kushaq is one of the safest cars in the segment and has received 5 stars from Global NCAP in safety testing.

Meanwhile, the company is planning new facelift models for the Salvia and the Kushaq in the Indian market. The upcoming Tata Nexon rival SUV from the company was seen testing and is expected to arrive in early 2025.

Apart from the Kushaq facelift, the Slavia facelift was also seen testing in the country. The new spy shots suggest that the facelift versions could pack new features.

The upcoming Skoda Slavia and Kushaq facelifts is expected to be equipped with feature like 360-degree camera, dual-zone AC, panoramic sunroof and level-2 ADAS among others.