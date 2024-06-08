Aunt, Nephew killed in road accident in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident, two members of a family were killed in a road accident at Chandinimal road under Gandhi Chhak police limits of Jharsuguda district on Saturday morning.

The deceased identities have not been ascertained yet. The incident took place in the morning hours.

Reports say, a speeding tyre-laden pick van lost control and crashed head-on with the bike. Following which both aunt and nephew lost their lives on spot.

On being informed about the accident, the Gandhi Chhak police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.