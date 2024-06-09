Volkswagen June 2024 discount: Get up to Rs 1.80 lakh off on MY23 stocks

Planning to buy a car? Volkswagen is currently offering discounts up to Rs 1.80 lakh on its cars of MY23 in June 2024. If you are interested to purchase a Volkswagen car this month you will be eligible to get the offers. The discounts are available on Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus as well as Tiguan models. The current offer includes multiple benefits.

Discount details

The Volkswagen Tiguan 2023 model gets benefit of up to Rs 3.40 lakh and it varies from one model to another. The minimum discount available on a 2023 Taigun includes cash discount of Rs 75,000 while there is exchange bonus of Rs 75,000. A four-year service package worth Rs 90,000 is also offered on the SUV. There is a corporate benefit of up to Rs 1,00,000 on the MY2023 variant.

The SUV gets a single 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 190hp of maximum power. It is offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic along with 4Motion system.

Just like the Tiguan, the Taigun also gets attractive discount. The Volkswagen Taigun 2023 model gets discount up to Rs 1.80 lakh and it varies from one model to another. The Taigun gets a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000 along with exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000. The discount offers are extended on the special editions of the car too. The models with dual-airbags get additional Rs 40,000 cash benefit during the period.

The Volkswagen Virtus gets benefits worth up to Rs 1.05 lakh. The discounts vary from one model to another. The cash discount is Rs 75,000 while the exchange bonus is Rs 20,000. The loyalty bonus is Rs 20,000 on MY2023 units. Just like Taigun, the Virtus- 2 air-bag model gets extra Rs 50,000 off. Virtus is the only sedan that is available in India from the manufacturer. It is offered in two engine options – 115hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 150hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. The sedan gets competition from the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Ciaz.