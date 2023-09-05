Hyundai introduces ADAS features in the Venue and Venue N Line

Hyundai has added more safety to its subcompact SUV-Venue (including the N Line variant). The Venue now gets ADAS feature along with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with manual gearbox. The new engine is introduced in the S(O) and SX(O) variants of the Venue. On the other hand, the N6 and N8 trims in the Venue N Line get the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

The 1.0-litre petrol engine gets a 998cc engine that generates 120hp of power and 172Nm peak torque. The engine gets a 6-speed manual transmission. The ADAS features include forward collision warning, lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver attention warning, high beam assist, lane following assist and leading vehicle departure.

The Hyundai Venue is the fourth variant of the Hyundai car range after Ioniq 5, Tucson and Verna to get the driver assistance system.

Apart from the 1.0-litre petrol engine in the Venue, the Venue gets 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and generates 83hp power and 114Nm torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 116hp power and 250Nm torque. It gets a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The price of the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine variants has been mentioned below.

Venue Trims New Prices S(O) 1.0T MT Rs 10.33 lakh SX(O) 1.0T MT Rs 12.44 lakh SX(O) 1.0T DCT Rs 13.23 lakh SX(O) 1.5T MT Rs 13.19 lakh

Venue N Line Trims New Prices N6 MT Rs 12.00 lakh N6 DCT Rs 12.80 lakh N8 MT Rs 12.96 lakh N8 DCT Rs 13.75 lakh

In the Indian market, the Hyundai Venue competes with the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300 etc.