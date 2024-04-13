Jeep Wrangler facelift to launch in India towards April end

Jeep is expected to launch the Jeep Wrangler facelift very soon in India. According to the latest reports the Wrangler facelift will be launched on April 22. Even though the SUV has been introduced across the globe about a year ago, it will be launched in India soon. The new facelift version of the Wrangler will get blacked-out grille with slimmer slots along with some other changes.

What will the Jeep Wrangler facelift offer

The Jeep Wrangler facelift will have a slight change in the grille section. The iconic seven-slat design becomes slimmer in the new model. The Wrangler facelift gets options for multiple roof options and customers can opt for them according to their needs and preference. The tops offered on the SUV include standard soft top, a black hard top, a body-coloured hard top, a combination of hard and soft top, a Sunrider top etc.

In the interior, the SUV gets 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and it is standard across all variants. Jeep’s Uconnect 5 system is offered for the infotainment screen. There are connected features offered on the SUV. The AC vents are now placed under the infotainment screen. However, the rest of cabin is quite similar. There is new semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 12-way power adjustable front seats, and much more on the inside.

When it comes to the engine of the Jeep Wrangler facelift we might have multiple options. The current generation of the SUV gets 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic. It also gets 4WD as a standard and the maximum power offered is 270hp. The peak torque is 400Nm.

Price

The current generation of the Jeep Wrangler is offered in Unlimited and Rubicon variants. The SUV costs Rs Rs 62.65 lakh and Rs 66.65 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The new version might be costlier.