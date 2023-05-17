Honda Elevate teased ahead of official unveil, World Premiere to be on June 6, 2023

Honda has teased its upcoming SUV- Honda Elevate in India and has also revealed the date of it’s official unveil. The World Premiere of the Honda Elevate mid-sized SUV will be on June 6, 2023. With the increasing number of mid-size SUVs in India, the new Elevate is expected to face tough competition from rivals like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and much more.

The Honda Elevate will be around 4-4.3 meters in length and has a proper SUV stance. The SUV offers an electric sunroof and draws its design from CR-V as well as HR-V SUVs. We expect the company to introduce a panoramic sunroof at some stage.The teased image of the SUV featured white colour and offers a top view of the vehicle. We can see two prominent crease lines on the bonnet of the SUV. A shark fin antenna is located on the rear portion of the car. We can expect roof-rails on the car too.

Under the hood, the gearbox of the SUV is expected to be same as that of the Honda city 5th generation. There will be a presence of same gearbox option on the Elevate too. The 1.5 petrol engine of the SUV will be almost similar to the Honda City 1.5 litre petrol. It is expected to get 6-speed manual and a CVT. The engine offers 121hp of power and 145Nm of torque in the City. Honda should also offer a strong hybrid variant just like the City. In that case, the SUV will get a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol strong hybrid unit along with two electric motors.

Witness the #WorldPremiere of the most awaited SUV, the all-new Honda Elevate on June 06, 2023. Mark your calendar for the big unveil!#HondaElevate #NewHondaSUV #AllNewElevate pic.twitter.com/sc8TVGpjgN — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) May 15, 2023

Speaking about the pricing of the Honda Elevate, we expect the SUV to be between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18 lakh. The hybrid version of the SUV is expected to be offered as a top trim while the base and mid variants are expected to the ICE variants.