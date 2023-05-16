Toyota Yaris Cross SUV based on DNGA platform makes it debut, offers hybrid powertrain

Toyota has unveiled the Toyota Yaris Cross SUV based on DNGA platform in the Indonesian market. The SUV is based on the DNGA platform and is meant for the South Asian markets only. A version of the Toyota Yaris Cross is sold in the European and Japan markets too (which is based on TNGA platform).

Dimensions and Design

The Toyota Yaris Cross SUV is 4310mm in length and 1770mm in width. The height of the SUV is 1615mm while the wheelbase is 2620mm. The ground clearance of the SUV is 260mm. The SUV offers two-rows and can accommodate 5 passengers (including the driver).

When it comes to the design of the car, we get angular headlamps which are placed above the fog lamps. The grille of the SUV is rectangular in shape and the Toyota logo is placed on the top part of the grille. Skid plates are present on the front as well as rear of the SUV. The wheel arches are squarish in shape while the alloy wheels offer a refreshed style.

Interior and Safety

Inside the cockpit we get 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch freestanding infotainment system. We also get a panoramic sunroof in the vehicle. Safety features on the SUV include six airbags, a panoramic view monitor, ABS, EBD, VSC, blind spot monitor, an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold and much more.

Engine and Powertrain

The Toyota Yaris Cross SUV is powered by 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. The NA petrol engine churns out 106 PS of peak power and 138 Nm of maximum torque. Users get 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox options in the SUV.

The company also offers a strong hybrid variant too. This variant gets a lithium-ion battery pack along with an electric motor that offers 80PS power and 141 Nm torque respectively. The 1.5 litre NA four-cylinder petrol engine offers 91 PS power and 121 Nm torque.

Availability in India

We are not sure whether the SUV will be launched in India or not. In India, the company already offers Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder which is 5 seater SUV and shares similar features as the Toyota Yaris Cross.