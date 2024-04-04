Honda City hybrid launched in top-spec ZX trim, Check details about the sedan

Honda has introduced the top-spec trim of the Honda City hybrid in India. The Honda City hybrid is available in top-spec ZX trim and the sedan is priced at Rs 20.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan was earlier available in V and ZX trim in India. The ZX trim is fully loaded with features and is the top spec of the City hybrid. The City e:HEV was launched back in May 2022.

The Honda City hybrid ZX trim

The Honda City Hybrid is powered by two electric motors that work along with a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine. The 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle DOHC i-VTEC generates a power of 98PS of power and a torque of 127 Nm. However, when it is paired with the electric motor it the combines power is 126hp. The total torque of the sedan is 253 Nm. The fuel efficiency of the Honda City Hybrid is 27.13 kmpl (ARAI).

Interiors of the sedan include 17.7 cm (7 in) HD full colour tft meter console along with 20.3cm (8 in) advanced touchscreen display, power flow meters, Honda Sensing support and various other alerts and warnings. The Honda Sensing system offers some key features like Collision Mitigation Braking System (CBMS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto High Beam, etc. There is also a sunroof on the sedan.

The safety features on the Honda City sedan include 6 airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA), auto dimming interior mirror, Hill Start Assist (HSA), ISOFIX-compatible rear seats, multi-angle rear view camera, ORVM-mounted lane-watch cameras, tyre pressure monitoring system etc.

Honda has currently discontinued the V trim of the City hybrid.