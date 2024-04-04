Skoda Superb relaunched in India at Rs 54 lakh, Know specs and features

Skoda has launched the Skoda Superb in India at Rs 54 lakh in India. The sedan is available in a single variant only and is available in the top-of-the-line Laurin and Klement trim line. For those who are unknown, the Skoda Superb was discontinued in 2023 as the BS6 Phase II emission norms were kicked in. However, it is important to mention that the Skoda Superb is yet to be launched in its fourth generation in India. The third generation of the model is offered for sale and it is a CBU (completely built unit).

The Skoda Superb sedan will be available in only 100 units. However, the price hike is a result of the import has gone up by as much as nearly Rs 20 lakh (as compared to the one that was earlier discontinued). The fourth generation of the Skoda Superb that was launched globally in November 2023 is expected to launch later this year. This sedan offers features like the ADAS tech, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, dynamic chassis control, a wireless smartphone charger and much more. The top speed of the sedan is up to 210kmph. The sedan will also get park assist and a 360-degree camera.

When it comes to the engine of the sedan, the Skoda Superb is offered with a BS6 Phase II-compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and it produces 190hp of power. On the other hand, the maximum torque produced by the sedan is 320Nm. In terms of transmission, the sedan is available with 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as a standard unit. The car gets a front-wheel drive configuration. In terms of acceleration, the car can go from 0-100kph in 7.8 seconds.

The Skoda Superb is offered in Rosso Brunello and Water World Green colour variants alongside Magic Black shade colour. The car gets Cognac Brown leather upholstery.