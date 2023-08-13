Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe launched in India at Rs 73,400

Honda has launched a new bike called the 2023 CD 110 Dream Deluxe in the Indian market. The new commuter bike is priced at Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom), which makes it the brand’s most affordable model.

Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe features

The motorcycle is available in a single variant and four, dual-tone colour options such as black with red, black with blue, black with green, and black with grey. All paint themes feature identical graphics that are visible on the fuel tank, side panels, and rear panels.

It has similar styling as the previous model. The CD 110 Dream Deluxe features a single-pod halogen headlamp at the front, a body-coloured headlight cowl, a single-piece seat and a chrome grab rail with a small luggage carrier at the back, and a side-slung exhaust. It rides on silver 5-spoke alloy wheels. It is equipped with a diamond-type frame, telescopic front fork, twin shock absorbers at the rear and drum brakes on both wheels.

The CD 110 Dream Deluxe is offered with a 109.51cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 8.67 BHP @ 7,500 rpm and 9.30 Nm @ 5,500 rpm. The engine comes with a 4-speed gearbox. The company has claimed that the engine now complies with the OBD2 emission standards and comes with E20 fuel requirements.

The other features of the Dream Deluxe include a brushless ACG starter, Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), engine start/stop switch, a combi-brake system and tubeless tyres.

Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe price

The 2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe price in India is set at Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available with a 10-year warranty package (three years standard and seven years optional extended).