Bajaj Pulsar NS200 officially breaks cover; TVC reveals new features in detail

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has been officially revealed by the company through the latest TVC. After a long wait, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 receives an upgrade. The same upgrade has been carried forward on the Pulsar NS160 too. The latest update is a cosmetic upgrade and does not change the motorcycles in a mechanical way.

When it comes to design, we get a refreshed design on the DRLs. There are LED headlamps in comparison to the old halogen lights that come in the predecessor. This update seems to be a huge one as the previous model used halogen lights. We also get LED side indicators at the front as well as the rear. The old semi-analog instrument cluster has been changed to new digital console. The new digital console is something which has already been introduced on the Pulsar N models.

The models also get Bluetooth connectivity on the bike. The rider has to pair his smartphone with the cluster through a dedicated app. After that they can view the incoming call and message notifications on the display. The rider has to use a button on the left switch cube in order to tackle the functions visible in the display. Apart from offering an access to the notifications, the digital display offers average fuel consumption, distance to empty, speed, rpm, gear position and much more. An USB charging port has also been added to the new models.

When it comes to mechanical changes, the motorcycle will be still the same as earlier. It will have the same bodywork as well as the frame and suspension. The 199.5cc liquid cooled engine makes a peak power of 24.1bhp at 9751rpm while the maximum torque is 18.74Nm at 8000rpm.

We expect Bajaj to reveal the prices of the Pulsar NS200 during the launch which is expected to be around the end of this month.