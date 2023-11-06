Hero to showcase new maxi-scooter at EICMA 2023

Hero MotoCorp is going to showcase a brand new maxi-scooter at the EICMA 2023. The company has released a teaser about the same on its social media handle. The maxi-scooter will offer a brand new liquid-cooled engine that is completely new on the brand’s lineup for scooters. It is also expected that the Vida V1 Pro will be shown at the event.

As of now, Hero offers just a single engine that is equipped with a liquid-cooled technology i.e. Karizma XMR. The upcoming maxi-scooter design that is shown in the teaser is the same as that of the design of the patent version. Another important feature that the new generation of the scooter will offer is the underbone frame.

Even though underbone frames are popular in maxi and sporty scooters in South East Asian countries, it is quite uncommon in the Indian market. This means that the new Hero maxi-scooter will be the first homegrown scooter that will feature this design of chassis.

Other important feature that the new maxi-scooter will be able to offer is the keyless ignition. The maxi-scooter will also offer touring ability and will offer large windscreen as well as a top box. Hero MotoCorp will also be showcasing its EV products under the Vida brand at EICMA.