Diwali Dhamaka offer: Get up to Rs 1 lakh discounts on Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars

Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars are getting massive discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh during this Diwali in India. The company is offering various discounts and benefits on select cars and variants such as Baleno, Ignis, Jimny, and more. The highest benefit of 1 Lakh discount is available on the newly-launched Maruti Suzuki Nexa car Jimny. While the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is getting the least amount of benefits this Diwali.

However, Maruti Suzuki is not offering any discounts or benefits on models such as the Fronx, Invicto, XL6, and Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Diwali discount

The off-roader Maruti Suzuki Jimny is getting a huge discount of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Zeta variant (Both automatic and manual). The benefits include a Rs 50,000 upfront discount on the sticker price of the SUV and an Rs 50,000 exchange bonus.

The exchnage bonus drops to only Rs 20,000 if you buy the Alpha variant of the Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

You will also get discounts and other benefits on the purchase of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis this Diwali. Maruti Suzuki Ignis is being offered with a discounts of up to Rs 70,000. The benefits offered are a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. Apart from these, it gets an additional exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 on select cars.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno discounts

The popular hatchback of India Maruti Suzuki Baleno is also getting benefits of up to Rs 40,000 this Diwali. The benefits include a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an Rs 10,000 as exchange bonus and an additional Rs 10,000 on select models. Maruti Suzuki is also offering cash discounts and exchange bonus on the CNG variant. The hatchback’s CNG version is getting a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz discounts

If you are thinking to buy the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan then you can also avail of discounts of up to Rs 38,000. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is getting discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Like we mentioned before the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Grand Vitara Invicto, and XL6 are not getting any discounts this Diwali.

Note that the discount offers might vary as per the availability of the models and variants in the dealership.