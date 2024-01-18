Hero MotoCorp Mavrick latest teaser offers a closer look on the upcoming motorcycle

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch the Mavrick motorcycle on 23 January, 2024. The motorcycle will be the based on the Harley Davidson X440 that launched in India in 2023. However, the Mavrick is expected to be cheaper than the X440 and offer some changes in the design elements. The latest teaser by the company has also shown some design elements of the motorcycle in a closer look.

The teaser is only 17 seconds in length. It offers a round headlight with H-shaped DRL unit with LED lights. The turn indicators are also similar to the X440. A single-pod instrument cluster is offered on the motorcycle and it shows all the required stats of the motorcycle. There is also a connectivity feature on the Mavrick and through it riders can connect their smartphone and check battery percentage, messages, call log and much more. The switches on the handle also seem to get good finish.

Another teaser by the company had shown the top view of the motorcycle. In comparison to the X440, the Mavrick is more aggressive and gets a sloping headlamp and angled fuel tank.

In terms of powertrain, the X440 and the Mavrick share the same engine. A 440cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine on the X440 offers 27bhp power and 38Nm of torque. The engine gets a six-speed gearbox and slip assist clutch. The engine of the Mavrick 440 might be tuned in a different way.

The Mavrick 440 is expected to cost around Rs 2 lakh as it is launched in India. The motorcycle will be the flagship motorcycle of Hero MotoCorp and if priced right might eat some part of the 350cc segment that is dominated by Royal Enfield.