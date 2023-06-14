Hero launches the 2023 Xtreme 160R 4V in India, gets a price tag of Rs 1.27 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 4V version of the Xtreme 160R in India. The 2023 Xtreme 160R 4V gets an initial price tag of Rs 1.27 lakh. The top variant costs as much as Rs 1.36 lakh. It is offered in multiple models and is more powerful than the regular 160V. There motorcycle get cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrade as compared to the 160R 2V. The bookings of the motorcycle will begin from tomorrow.

What’s on offer

The 2023 Xtreme 160R 4V gets a 163cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with a 4V head. The engine produces 16.9hp power at 8,500rpm while the peak torque is 14.5 Nm. The 160R 4V weighs 144kg/145kg depending on the variant you choose. The tank capacity is 12 litres while there is an option for a single seat too. By default, the motorcycle gets split seats. The motorcycle is offered in Standard, Connected, and Pro.

The design of the 160R 4V is also different as compared to the 160R 2V. It gets new suspensions. The front suspension is 37mm KYB USD fork while the rear is a new mono-shock 7-step preload adjustable unit by Showa. However, it is limited to the top-spec Pro variant. On the other hand, the telescopic fork and mono-shock is offered in other variants. The bike gets a dual-tone paint scheme and a refreshed LED headlight.

In terms of electronics, the motorcycle gets a Bluetooth-enabled negative LCD display.

Price

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V standard edition costs Rs 1,27,300 while the Connected version costs Rs 1,32,800. The top variant or the Pro variant costs Rs 1,36,500.

(NB: All prices mentioned in the article are Ex-showroom, Delhi prices.)