Suzuki V-Strom 800DE the ultimate adventure bike, check specs here

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is a bike designed to give you a sense of Adventure and driving pleasure. One of the biggest features of this bike is 776 cc liquid-cooled, fuel engine. This engine gives you strong performance while driving.

The V-Strom 800DE combines optimal performance with comfort and ease of handling, making longer rides even more enjoyable. This adventure bike is available in just 1 variant and three colors, Glass Sparkle Black (yvb), Glass Matt Mechanical Gray (qt7), and Champion Yellow No2 (yu1). With front and rear disc brakes, the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes with an anti-lock braking system. This V-Storm 800DE bike weighs 232 kg and has a fuel tank with a capacity of 20 liters.

This model competes with the KTM 890 Adventure and Yamaha Tenere in international markets. Its maximum power is 83 hp at 8,500 rpm and torque of 78 Nm at 6,800 rpm. Whether on mountain roads or highways, this engine guarantees to drive you along the road with ease.

This bike is equipped with amazing features such as a Traction Control System, adjustable suspension, TFT instrument cluster, manual channel ABS, and 3 riding models.

As comfort is an important factor, the V-Storm 800DE is designed to provide comfort on long adventures. Its seat is high, giving the driver good visibility and a comfortable position.

This model has an elegant design, which resembles an adventure bike, giving the rider even more confidence to navigate difficult roads.

The V-Strom 800DE is a perfect model to meet the demands of all Adventure Tourers and comes equipped with practical upgrades. This model price in India starts at ₹10.3 Lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

If you like to travel long distances, the V-Strom 800DE is a good option, giving you a powerful ride, style, and good performance.