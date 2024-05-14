PM Modi files nomination papers in Varanasi for Lok Sabha Elections

Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, a member of the Brahmin community who is known for determining the auspicious time for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath accompanied the Prime Minister inside the nomination centre.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present for PM Modi’s nomination filing, accompanied by the Chief Ministers of over 10 NDA-ruled states.

Modi is the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Varanasi. He won the seat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.

Ahead of filing his nomination papers, he offered prayers at Dasaswamedh Ghat and also offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple.