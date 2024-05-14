Shah Rukh Khan back to his Salt-and-Pepper look for ‘King’, leaked photos create frenzy!

Fans are buzzing with anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen in his upcoming movie titled ‘King.’ Leaked photos of the star’s rugged salt-and-pepper look have sparked an online frenzy. The film ‘King,’ also stars his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Several leaked photos from the set suggest that the actor will be sporting his salt-and-pepper look, reminiscent of his recent movie ‘Jawan.’ ‘King’ Khan will play the role of a don in the movie, but it will be different from the other roles he has played.

Rumors about this look were further fueled when Khan was spotted sporting a dark beard during a KKR cricket match. Sujoy Ghosh, the film’s director, and Sidharth Anand, the producer have stated that ‘King’ will redefine every aspect of filmmaking and will include top-notch action sequences.

While fans eagerly await the official unveiling of the project, ‘King’ promises to be a cinematic spectacle for the audience and for Shah Rukh Khan’s new look. They will see the actor in a new avatar, marking his return after a blockbuster year with films like Jawan and Pathan. As for Suhana, this will be her big-screen debut following her OTT release, “The Archies.”