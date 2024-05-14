Maruti Suzuki starts deliveries of new Swift across India

Maruti Suzuki has started delivering the newly launched facelifted version of Swift to customers in India. The new fourth-gen Maruti Swift was launched in the Indian market on May 9, 2024 at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti has claimed that it has received over 10,000 orders for the new-gen Swift since the official bookings started.

Maruti Suzuki Swift price, variants

Marutihas set an affordable price tag of Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the new Swift. IT is being offered in five variants named LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+ trims. The new Swift’s entry-level LXi, has the starting cost of Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and the price of the top-spec version reaches up to Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

You can check the detailed price list in the link below:

Maruti Suzuki Swift design, features

The new Swift sports an aggressive and angular style in comparison to the previous generation. It is equipped with a new grille, sleeker LED headlamps with DRLs, redesigned LED taillamps, new set of alloy wheels, and a door-mounted rear door handle.

Maruti has also revamped the interior of the car with a new dashboard layout. The new Swift features a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with wireless smartphone connectivity, steering mounted controls, wireless charger, type-C charging port, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.

Engine details

The highlight of the new Swift is the new Z-series three-cylinder petrol engine. The new-gen Swift is powered by a Z-series three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine, that is claimed to develop power output of 80bhp and 112Nm of torque. The motor comes paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox, which is same as the previous generation.

Moreover, the company has claimed that it will offer more mileage than the previous version.