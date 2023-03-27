Gogoro 2, 2 Plus electric scooter homologated in India

Taiwanese electric scooter company Gogoro has homologated its Gogoro 2 and 2 Plus e-scooters in India. The homologation documents have surfaced online, which has revealed some key specifications of the e-scooters. Gogoro entered the Indian market with a partnership with Zypp Electric last year.

Though the Gogoro 2 and Gogoro 2 Plus have successfully received type approval in the country, the scooters will not be manufactured in India. They are being manufactured in the company’s plant in Taiwan.

As per the homologation documents have revealed that Gogoro 2 and 2 Plus scooters will have a claimed top speed of 87kmph. However, both the scooter have different continuous power output. The Gogoro 2 has a continuous power output of 7.2kW and Gogoro 2 Plus has 6.4kW.

Gogoro 2 and 2 Plus scooters provide claimed ranges of 85km and 97km, respectively.

The e-scooters are identical with a long wheelbase of 1295mm. For perspective, the 2 e-scooter is longer than the TVS Jupiter 125, which has one of the longest wheelbase of 1275mm in its segment. Both, 2 and 2 Plus e-scooters have a gross vehicle weight of 273kg (which includes the kerb weight of the scooter and the rider). In terms of dimensions, 1,890mm length, 670mm width, and 1,110mm height.

Gogoro is quite popular for its efficient battery-swapping tech which will be a game changer once it gets popular in India as it can swap the batteries in 10 seconds.

Currently, the e-scooters will not be launched for the general public anytime soon, and will only be available as a pilot run in collaboration with Zypp Electric in the B2B segment. The company plans to set up battery-swapping stations across the country. The pilot run program is a great platform for Gogoro to test out its electric scooters on Indian roads and iron out any complications that might arise before selling it to the general public.