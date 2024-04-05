Get up to Rs 1 lakh cash discount on Mahindra Scorpio N

In recent news, automaker giant Mahindra is offering a massive discount on Scorpio N in India. After the offerings, buyers will get a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh on the MY2023 models of Mahindra Scorpio N. Read on to know the details of the offerings.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the Z8 and Z8L diesel 4×4 variants of the Scorpio N come with a flat cash discount of Rs 1 lakh. This includes both, manual and automatic models. On the other hand, the Z8 and Z8 diesel 4×2 variants offer a cash discount of Rs 60,000. And finally, the Z8 and Z8L petrol-AT variants also offer a cash discount of Rs 60,000 for the 6 and 7 seater variants.

Notably, the Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched on June 28, 2022. The price of the Mahindra Scorpio-N starts from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is for the entry-level petrol MT Z2 variant while the diesel variant is priced from Rs 12.49 lakh. Top-end Mahindra Scorpio-N diesel MT 4×2 Z8 L variant costs up to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can produce 203bhp power and 380Nm of peak torque. It is also offered in a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine with 175bhp of max power and 400Nm peak torque.

The Mahindra Scorpio N is one of the most in-demand vehicles in India. It comes with advanced features to keep you safe as you drive on the roads. It has got signature Dual Barrel LED Projector Headlamps, Silver Skid Plates, Sting Like LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Turn Indicator, Signature Metallic Scorpio-tail Element, Chrome Door Handles, and Tall Stacked LED Tail Lamps.