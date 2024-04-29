Petrol and Diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar today, Check latest fuel rates here

petrol and diesel prices

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased in Bhubaneswar on April 30, 2024. On Monday, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 101.05 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 92.62 per litre today.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the rates of fuel have dropped marginally in the last 24 hours. On April 30, 2024, petrol was priced at Rs 101.28 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.85 per litre.

The rates of petrol in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
  • 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 100.98 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.05 per litre in Bhubaneswar

The rates of diesel in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
  • 92.56 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.62 per litre in Bhubaneswar

