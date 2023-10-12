Kia unveils EV5, EV4 concept as well as EV3 concept on its EV day

On the occasion of Kia EV Day, the company has unveiled three new models. The company has unveiled production-spec EV5 SUV as well as concept version of EV4 and EV3. The carmaker already offers EV6 in the Indian market and is planning to launch the EV9 SUV (which is the flagship model).

Kia EV4 concept

The electric car has a slant-back look and offers a sharp-looking nose at the front. The front bumper is quite prominent bumper along with large air intake and black elements. The EV4 concept looks like a EV6 from a distance. However, on a close look we can see design elements like the sharp nose and a slanting roofline. There is slant roofline on the car while there is a tall bumper at the rear.

Kia EV3 concept

The Kia EV3 concept will be the entry-level EV and offer similarities with EV9 and EV5 (in terms of design). The Kia EV3 gets a CMF (Colours, Material and Finish) design theme. The SUV offers a boxy design that has lot of curves as well as cuts. There is a presence of chunky alloy wheels as well as muscular wheel arches.

The company claims that some interior panels are handcrafted and the SUV’s interior get a 3D look. Kia has also mentioned that the interior has been made from sustainable materials.

Kia EV5 production spec SUV

When it comes to Kia EV5 production spec SUV, the company has pointed out that it will be built in China as well as in Korea for the global markets.

When it comes to EV5, it will be offered in three variations: standard, long-range as well as AWD long-range version. The standard edition gets a 64kWh battery pack with 160kW motor. The range of the EV is 530km. On the other hand, the long-range variant (720km/charge) gets 88kWh battery with a 160kW motor. The top end (AWD variant) gets 88kWh battery pack along with 160kW front motor and a 70kW rear-wheel motor. The expected range is 650km.