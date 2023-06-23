Ducati Panigale V4 R launched in India with a price tag of Rs 69.99 lakh

Superbike manufacturer Ducati has launched its most powerful as well as most expensive motorcycle in India in the form of Panigale V4 R. The Ducati Panigale V4 R gets a heavy price tag of Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is brought to India as a CBU (Completely Built Up) unit from Italy which is quite reflected from its price tag. The other Ducati motorcycles are brought to India from Thailand.

Ducati Panigale V4 R is powered by a 998cc V4 liquid-cooled engine that offers 218hp at 15,500rpm and 111.3Nm at 12,000rpm. However, if a user opts for a track-only full-system Akrapovič exhaust the power of the motorcycle increases to 237hp at 15,500rpm and 118Nm at 12,250rpm.

The engine (compliant with updated BS6 norm) is paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a bidirectional quick-shifter. The dry weight of the motorcycle is 167kg. When it comes to suspension, the motorcycle gets 43mm Ohlins NPX 25/30 forks at the front and an Ohlins TTX 36 mono-shock at the rear. When it comes to brakes, the motorcycle gets twin 330mm front discs and 245mm rear disc brake. The Panigale V4 R gets four riding modes. The electronics on the motorcycle include cornering ABS, Ducati data analyser with GPS module, traction control, launch control, slide control, engine brake control, wheelie control, and auto tyre calibration.

When it comes to style, the Panigale V4 R gets a twin-pod headlamp design like the Panigale V4. The other similarities include full-fairing, aerodynamic winglets, single seat, single-sided swingarm, muscular fuel tank and many others.