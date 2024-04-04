BMW opens bookings for BMW i5 electric sedan in India, offers 516km range

BMW has initiated the bookings for the BMW i5 electric sedan in India. The sedan is offered with a range of 516km on a full charge, claims the company. The BMW i5 electric sedan is imported to India and it is CBU model. The sedan offers a smaller wheelbase than the next generation ICE 5 series.

The BMW i5 electric sedan will be available in a single M60 xDrive guise which is the top end variant of the EV. The eDrive 40 will not be offered in the Indian market. The total torque offered on the EV is 601hp while the maximum torque is 820Nm. The BMW i5 electric sedan can reach 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds and the top speed that can be achieved by it is 230kmph. The all-wheel drive system is a standard offered on BMW i5.

BMW i5 gets an 81.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack and packs a 11kW AC charger as standard which can be increased up to 22kW with optional onboard charger. The DC fast charging that is offered on the EV is 205kW. When it comes to charging, the 10-80 percent charging can be done just 30 minutes.

The company has not revealed the prices of the BMW i5 M60xDrive in India and its price is expected to be somewhat near to Rs 1 crore as it launches in India. The delivery of the EV will start from May 2024 and it will be first come first serve basis. The BMW i5 electric does not have a direct rival in India.