Best Selling cars in April 2023: Maruti Suzuki leads the chart

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki is perhaps the best-selling car brand in India and it has yet again proved it. Out of the 10 top-selling cars in India, Maruti Suzuki sells six car models. On the other hand, Tata and Hyundai sell the remaining cars in the top 10 best-selling car list.

Details about the top 10 selling cars in April 2023 have been mentioned below.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is the highest-selling car in April 2023 and the company has sold 20,879 units of the vehicle. The increase in growth of car sales is 18 percent as compared to last year. 17,766 units of the car were sold in April 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Swift is the second highest-selling car in April 2023 and the company has sold 18,753 units of the vehicle. The increase in growth of car sales is 111 percent as compared to last year. 8898 units of the car were sold in April 2022.

The Baleno from Maruti Suzuki is the third most-sold car in India. 16,180 units of the car were sold in April 2023. 48 percent growth in sales was witnessed as compared to last year’s sales number. The company sold 10,938 units in April 2022.

Tata Nexon occupies the fourth position in the most selling car list in India. 15,002 units of the car were sold in April 2023. On the other hand, 13,471 units of the car were sold on April 22. The Nexon is the selling SUV for April 2023 and is followed by Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Hyundai Creta and Maruti Brezza occupy fifth and sixth positions in the top-selling car list. 14,186 units of Hyundai Creta were sold in April 2023 while 11,836 units of Brezza were sold last month.

The other cars that featured in the top 10 selling cars in April 2023 included Maruti Suzuki Alto, Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Eeco, and Hyundai Venue.