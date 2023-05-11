Toyota Fortuner, Hilux might be offered in mild hybrid variant very soon

Advertisement

Toyota will be offering its big SUVs- Hilux, Fortuner in mild hybrid variants very soon. The company currently offers two hybrid SUVs in India and that include Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross. It seems that the company in now thinking to upgrade its bigger SUVs. As reported by Autocar India, the officials at Toyota South Africa have confirmed about the launch of mild-hybrid variants of Fortuner and Hilux.

Even though there are not ample details about the hybrid variants of the Fortuner and Hilux. It is expected that the above-mentioned SUVs by Toyota will be based on the advanced TNGA-F platform. It is important to mention that the TNGA-F platform is present in the Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX500d. The above-mentioned platform will be quite suitable for ICE and hybrid powertrain.

Even though the exact details of the engine and electric motor of the upcoming hybrid SUV is unknown, we assume that it will carry forward the current 2.8-litre diesel engine. The engine will be accompanied with an electric motor. It is important to mention that the Hilux Revo BEV (all-electric) concept was showcased earlier this year at the Carbon Neutrality Summit. However, the company is thinking about a mild hybrid variant of the Hilux too.

Expected Powertrain

The Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is already present in the Toyota Fortuner. The engine churns out a maximum power of 204 bhp and 420 Nm (MT) / 500 Nm (AT) of peak torque. The engine is expected to be paired with a mild-hybrid system.

It is important to mention that the Toyota Fortuner gets a 2.7 litre petrol engine that churns out 166 bhp power and 245Nm torque.

The launch of the Toyota Fortuner, Hilux mild-electric variants is expected to be in 2024 across global markets. However, we do not have any idea about India launch of the vehicles.