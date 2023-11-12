Aprilia RS 457 price might be lesser than expected, Check details

Aprilia RS 457 will be launched soon in India and the motorcycle has been already showcased at the EICMA 2023 motor show. The Piaggio Group officials have clarified that the parallel twin cylinder motorcycle will be available at a reasonable price.

Diego Arioli, Head of Product Marketing Motorcycles, Piaggio Group has hinted that the motorcycle will be priced between Rs 3.75 lakh and Rs 4 lakh.

The new RS 457 is inspired by the RS 660 and the RSV4. It has a full LED front headlight that features the signature lighting style of the latest Aprilia generation, complete with integrated turn signals. It has the same split LED headlights topped by a transparent visor.

For better aerodynamics, the RS 457 gets small fin-like vents on the side fairings, below the handlebar. The RS 457 offers a proper rider stance with the footpegs at the rear seat, an low clip-ons, so that riders will have to sit crouched at the front.

Aprilia RS 457 is powered by a 457cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox. It gets a 270-degree crank that produces 47bhp. It is equipped with an optional quickshifter for clutchless upshifts. The other features of the bike include switchable three-level traction control, ride modes, ride-by-wire, and ABS. Riders can monitor all these bits on a five-inch TFT screen with smartphone connectivity.

The new Aprilia RS 457 gets adjustable USD front forks and a monoshock. The braking setup comprises a front and rear disc with ABS, mounted on 17-inch wheels shod with TVS Protorq Extreme tyres.