Ola Diwali offer 2023: Get benefits of up to Rs 26,500 on Ola electric scooters

Ola Electric has announced new offers on its electric scooter range for this Diwali 2023 in India. Ola is offering multiple benefits this festive season on the purchase of it’s electric scooters. Buyers can get exchange bonuses, cash discounts, and more.

Check more details about the Ola Diwali Offer 2023 here.

Buyers can get benefits of up to Rs 26,500. The S1 Pro Gen 2 is offered with a free extended warranty worth Rs 7,000, while as much as 50 per cent off on the battery, and a comprehensive extended warranty are available on the purchase of the S1 Air and the S1 X Plus, respectively. Ola is also offering a comprehensive extended warranty on the S1 Pro Gen 2 for Rs. 2,000, which originally costs Rs. 7,000.

Under the exchnage offer, customers can exchange their old ICE two-wheeler and get an exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the S1 Pro Gen 2. Meanwhile, S1 Air and S1X Plus are offered with Rs 5,000 exchnage deal.

In addition to this, there is also bank discounts of up to Rs 7,500 on select credit cards, including zero down payment, no-cost EMI, zero-processing fee, and interest rates as low as 5.99 per cent.

Interested buyers can test-ride Ola electric scooters at the brand’s experience centres. If they are lucky they can win an S1X Plus, free merchandise worth Rs 999, and more.

Ola currently has three scooters on sale – the S1 Pro Gen 2, S1 Air, and the S1X. The S1X is offered in three trims – S1X 2kWh, S1X 3kWh, and the S1X Plus. The retail price for the S1 Pro Gen 2 and the S1 Air are Rs 1,47,499 and Rs 1,19,999 (both ex-showroom, Bengaluru), respectively. Meanwhile, the three trims of the Ola S1X-S1X 2kWh, S1X3kWh and S1X Plus are priced at Rs 89,999, Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999 (all ex-showroom, Bengaluru), respectively.