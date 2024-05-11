Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to launch in India soon, see specs and expected price here

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro offers a reliable folding capability of 12 years. The foldable models previously launched by the company such as the Vivo Fold2 and Vivo Fold+ did not reach the global market.

According to industry sources, Vivo X Fold 3 will be launched in India in early June. This is an Android 14, Origin OS 4 model that contains as its main innovative feature a construction designed by Carbon Finger Higher.

This innovative material offers many advantages from sustainability to practicality. This phone boasts of a 8th generation Snapdragon model, with 16 (GB) RAM, internal storage of 512.1 TB, an 8.0-inch main display, and a 6.53-inch cover.

The front camera Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has a selfie shooter with a capacity of 32 MP, and the primary camera with three lenses has a capacity of 50MP+50MP+64MP. Vivo X Fold 3 has IPX8 water resistance and a battery with a capacity of 5700mAh. With a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio, the device features 8.3 inches, 206.5 cm2, and a 2200 x 2480 pixel layout.

The estimated price for this innovative durable hinge design and sustainable material starts from Rs. 80,990.