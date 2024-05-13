EVM glitch in a few places in Odisha leads to delay in polling

Bhubaneswar: Polling was delayed in a few booths due to EVM glitch in Odisha in a few places on Monday said reports. Voting has begun for the first phase elections in Odisha. The polling has begun at four Lok Sabha constituencies including Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi. During the first phase elections on Monday voting was delayed because of faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The EVM machine in booth number 66 of Malkangari Kumuti Guda school has become inoperable. So polling has been delayed. Hundreds of voters are standing in the line waiting for their term. Polling has been delayed due to malfunction of the EVM control unit at Booth No. 63 of the Bengali Primary School Polling Center in Malkangari.

The officials present have taken immediate action. Malkangiri Municipal Council’s Bibiguda booth also had EVM malfunction. Similarly, polling has been delayed due to malfunction of the IMM machine in Nuapada Sadar booth number 101 of Nuapada Constituency.

Voting has been delayed in booth No. 89 of Khadial Lohrapali and booth No. 72 of Podapalli. Polling has been delayed in 160 and 194 booths in Jaipur. In Boriguma, EVMs have been disabled at booths 59 and 60. This has created dissatisfaction among the voters.