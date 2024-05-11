34-year-old prisoner, released on parole, shot dead in east Delhi

New Delhi: A 34-year-old robbery case convict, who was out on parole, was shot dead by three unidentified assailants in east Delhi’s Jafrabad area on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nazim, a resident of Chauhan Nagar in the Jafrabad area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said that a police control room call regarding the incident was received at 7.30 p.m. following which a police team reached the spot.

“Nazim was shot multiple times by at least three boys and he died on the spot,” he said, adding that Nazim had four criminal cases registered against him including murder, robbery, and NDPS Act in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

He was convicted in a robbery case and had come out on parole about a month ago.

“The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained and the crime and Forensic Science Laboratory teams are on the spot,” the DCP said, adding that the police team tasked to crack the case is scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits and apprehend them.

