Viral video: Locals at Amsterdam street grooves to Sapna Chaudhary’s Haryanvi Track, Internet reacts

Indian songs have been gaining popularity over the globe recently. Meanwhile, a video of locals dancing to the Haryanvi tracks of Sapna Chaudhary at the streets of Amsterdam is taking internet by storms.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by @kanak_diaries. In the video, the Amsterdam residents are seen wearing orange attire and grooving to the energetic beats of Sapna Chaudhary’s Haryanvi Track. The video has been shared with a captain that read, “When Sapna Choudhary’s fever hit Amsterdam streets.”

After being shared, the social media post has garnered over 3.3 million views, while over 1.97 lakh Instagram users have liked the video.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “The entire globe is about to become Akhand Bharat.” Another person wrote, “Footage from bajrang dal embassy, Amsterdam.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “I am very happy to see. This video foreigners love Indian song and vibes like this.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Amsterdam was once Part of Haryana !” A fifth person wrote, “Taylor Swift ❌ , Sapna Chaudhary ✔” Another Instagram user said, “Bollywood, bhojpuri songs ruling the World.”