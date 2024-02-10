2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted while testing; Gets a bunch of updates

It seems that KTM is planning to take its off-road centered bikes to another segment (in terms of performance). The KTM 390 Adventure is the one we are talking about and it seems that the motorcycle will be getting a decent upgrade. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted while testing in India and we have spotted multiple upgrades on it.

The main frame and engine of the KTM 390 Adventure is expected to be similar to the current generation of the motorcycle while the subframe of the motorcycle is expected to be different. The new model is expected to take more weight of the luggage as well as the pillion. Even though the current generation of the 390 Adventure appears to be good, the next-generation is having a style that is of a rally-style machine. The tail section looks offers a sleek design.

We expect that the seat height of the motorcycle will be given due importance. The current generation of the motorcycle is quite difficult for the shorter riders as it is 855mm in height. It KTM manages to bring the seat height to some extent it would be quite helpful. The 2024 390 Duke which launched recently trimmed the seat height from 822mm to 800mm. the engine of the 2025 390 Adventure is expected to be the same one as the 2024 390 Duke. The 2024 400 Duke gets a 399cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine putting out 45hp and 39Nm, which means it offers 1.5hp and 2Nm more than before. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It features a quick shifter and a slipper clutch.

It is expected that the front wheel will be 21 inches while the rear wheel will be 17 inches. When it comes to fuel tank, it seems that there is a larger fuel tank (with a new design). A large fuel tank will definitely give the motorcycle an edge over the Himalayan 450. The Himalayan 450 offers a massive 17 litre fuel tank and it is quite a trouble saver on the long rides.

The pricing of the new generation KTM 390 Adventure is expected to be bit more than the current gen. The adventure tourer has a starting price of Rs 3,38,746 (ex-showroom, Delhi).