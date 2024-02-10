Honda NX500 deliveries begin in India; Check price and other details

The Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has initiated the deliveries of its new Honda NX500 mid-size adventure touring motorcycle. Priced at Rs 5.90 lakh, these bikes have joined the likes of Africa Twin and Transalp 750 in the adventure tourer lineup of Honda.

Honda NX500 shares the same underpinnings and engine as the CB500X which has been however discontinued. NX500 is powered by liquid-cooled 471cc, parallel-twin engine that was present on the CB500X.

The engine of the bike produces 47.5hp of power (at 8600rpm) and 43Nm of torque (at 6500rpm). Meanwhile, the bike has been accompanied with 6-speed gearbox along with an assist or slipper clutch. The bikes weighs nearly 196kg and is 3kg less than the discontinued CB500X.

The brakes are manufactured by Nissin and a dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. The bike has a fairing like the rally bikes, rectangular headlamp, redesigned cowl, tall windscreen and seating position.

In terms of suspension the motorcycle gets USD suspension at the front and monoshock at the rear. The bike gets a 19-inch front wheel, 17-inch rear wheel and block pattern tyres. The seat height is 830mm.

Honda NX500 uses twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear. The front disc is 296mm while the rear disc is 240mm. Riders get a five-inch TFT screen on board that gets option for smartphone connectivity and navigation.

The mid-size adventure touring motorcycle is priced at Rs 5.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle will compete with the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650 that costs nearly Rs 7.77 lakh. Honda NX500 was launched on January 20, 2024. The bookings of the NX500 can be done at any Big Wing dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 10,000.