2024 BMW M4 unveiled; Offers more power and tech onboard

BMW has unveiled the 2024 M4 models and the car receives a range of updated features as compared to the previous models. The output of the engine as well as features on the sports car has improved. The company has now discontinued the RWD version of the M4 and now the car is available in AWD version only. The M4 can be opted in Coupe as well as Convertible variant.

What’s new in the 2024 BMW M4

The BMW M4 facelift gets a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre engine offers 530hp of power and this is 20hp more than its older model. The peak power is offered at 6250rpm. On the torque front, the engine offers 650Nm and the peak comes between 2750rpm and 5730 rpm.

Four-wheel-drive xDrive version is the only version that is on offer. We do not get a RWD variant as the company has discontinued it. The BMW M4 coupe can accelerate from 0-100 kmpl in just 3.5 seconds while the convertible does the same in 3.7 seconds. Top speed of the M4 is 250kmph (electronically restricted) and can be increased up to 290kmph with optional M driver package.

When it comes to interior of the car, the BMW M4 gets two screens that offer infotainment and instrument display. While the first screen is 14.9-inches, the second screen is 12.3-inches. The software is version is 8.5 and offers enhanced voice controls for climate functions. Some other functions on the interior include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, 10 speaker sound system, heated and cooled front seats.

Rivals

The BMW M4 Coupe rivals against Mercedes-AMG C 63 S, Audi RS5 Sportback and Porsche 911. On the other hand, the M4 convertible competes with the likes of Porsche 911 Cabriolet and Mercedes-Benz SL.