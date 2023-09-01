2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched in India, Range starts from Rs 1.74 lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the much anticipated ‘new generation Bullet 350’ in India. The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been launched at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom price) and is placed between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350. The new Bullet 350 is offered in J-series engine and this is a significant upgrade in comparison to its predecessor.

Variants and Price

The base variant of the new Bullet 350 costs Rs 1,73,562 and is available in Military Red and Military Black colour variants. On the other hand, the Black and Maroon colours cost Rs 1,97,436. The top variant is offered in Black Gold colour option and costs Rs 2,15,801. Comparing the base variant, the Bullet 350 is Rs 19,000 affordable than the Classic 350 and Rs 24,000 more expensive than the Hunter 350.

Engine and hardware

The 2023 Royal Enfield 350 gets a 349cc J-series single cyllinder engine that offers 20hp of peak power and 27Nm of maximum torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The base variant is available in Single Channel ABS/ Rear Drum brake while the higher variants are available in dual disc brakes along with dual channel ABS. The front disc brake is 300mm while the rear disc brake (that is limited to certain variants) is 270mm.

When it comes to tyres the new Bullet 350 will get 100 section unit up front and 120 section unit at the rear. 19-inch spoked wheel and 18-inch spoked wheel are present at front and rear respectively. In terms of suspension, the motorcycle gets a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorber set-up at the rear.

Even though RE Bullet 350 and the RE Classic 350 have some similarity between them, there are some subtle differences between them. We get a single-piece seat, different handlebar and rear fender, rectangular side boxes, tail-lamp housing etc.